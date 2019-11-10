National Bank Financial Upgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Outperform

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$30.50. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.39.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at C$34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.56. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$953.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$945.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total value of C$38,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.