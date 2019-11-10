National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Morneau Shepell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE:MSI opened at C$31.42 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$23.64 and a twelve month high of C$33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.03.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 573.53%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

