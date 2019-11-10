Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.70

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.70 and traded as low as $14.45. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 421,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

