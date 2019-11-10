N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.24

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.24 and traded as high as $124.20. N Brown Group shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 60,279 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 million and a PE ratio of -19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

