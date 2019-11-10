Myomo (MYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

Shares of MYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

