Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $24.98. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 137,646 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. MKM Partners set a $38.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 362,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

