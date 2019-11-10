Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Independent Research

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €221.67 ($257.76).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

