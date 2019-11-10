Morgan Stanley Trims MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Target Price to $15.00

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 642,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,329. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,063,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 454,190 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 341,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

