Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atrion were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $759.59 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $671.05 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $816.05.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

