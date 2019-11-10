Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of BioScrip worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,168,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 407,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioScrip by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BioScrip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioScrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.49. BioScrip Inc has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

