Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $82.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

