Morgan Stanley Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $148.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.71.

Insulet stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.46. 1,241,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,389.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 97.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

