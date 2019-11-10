Mooncoin Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,343.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00712605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,194,881,052 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

