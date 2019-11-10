Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $76.64. 1,157,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,919. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

