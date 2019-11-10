MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $260.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

