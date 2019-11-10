Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 180.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 2,084,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 1,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,807.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 723,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 185,376 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

