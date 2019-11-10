Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.14, a PEG ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,357,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares in the company, valued at $67,370,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,572 shares of company stock worth $14,335,574. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

