Milacron (MCRN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MCRN stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.70. Milacron has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

In other Milacron news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $152,146.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

