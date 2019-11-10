Micromines (MICRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 129.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. Micromines has a market capitalization of $24,685.00 and $5.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 96.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00227875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.01522864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00123348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

