Michael W. R. Dobson Sells 41,641 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,772,177.41).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,043.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,999.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,264 ($42.65).

SDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.26).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

