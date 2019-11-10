MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

MGPI opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $776.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

