MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.78 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
