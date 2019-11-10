MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.78 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

