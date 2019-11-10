Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 184,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,771. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

