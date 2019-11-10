Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Meredith has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.16.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

