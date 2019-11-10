Mercury Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $300,478.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00228952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01512604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00123229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

