MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGAWY traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Rental, and Hotel Operations. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

