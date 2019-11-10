Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $27.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. 3,379,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,247. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 853.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

