Medalist Diversified REIT Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of MDRR opened at $4.37 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

