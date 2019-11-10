McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $699,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 184,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.30. 15,898,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

