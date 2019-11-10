McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 199 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.