McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,490. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $157.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

