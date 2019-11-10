McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 3,051 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $204,630.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,108 shares of company stock valued at $908,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

