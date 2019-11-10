Max Sound (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Max Sound Corp (OTCMKTS:MAXD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Max Sound shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,522,999 shares.

About Max Sound (OTCMKTS:MAXD)

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. It markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.