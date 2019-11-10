Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.99. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE:VAC opened at $117.69 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,736 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.