Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Marcus worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 194.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 256.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

MCS stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

