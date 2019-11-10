Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

MFC opened at C$26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$26.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.67.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$22.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

