Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.
