Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.