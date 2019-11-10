Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.38. 9,160,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,174,789. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

