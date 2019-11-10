Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $697.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

