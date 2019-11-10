MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 611,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,003. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,607,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after buying an additional 411,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,059 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

