Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 302.5% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 577,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 434,284 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.