Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 103.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 237.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

TNDM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,221 shares of company stock worth $32,039,235. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

