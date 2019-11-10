Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSE:LAD traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $159.58. 237,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,141 shares of company stock worth $14,546,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

