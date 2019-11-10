Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Integer by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

