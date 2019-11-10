Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,648.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.