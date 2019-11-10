Mackay Shields LLC Buys 36,196 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 142.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 415,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

In other news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock valued at $581,412. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.