LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $89.38.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

