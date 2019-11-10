LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

