Litecoin (LTC) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $64.03 or 0.00707146 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, QBTC, OKEx and HBUS. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $3.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,651,183 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms like Coinbase Pro, Binance, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitfinex, Huobi, and many others.

