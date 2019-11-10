Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.05

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 126925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a market cap of $88.17 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.